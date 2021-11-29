Morgan Stanley Has $9.77 Million Stock Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 102.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 107,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,276 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $9,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 17.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 154,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,039,000 after acquiring an additional 23,396 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Lane during the second quarter worth $400,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 6.7% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 226,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,658,000 after acquiring an additional 14,207 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 3.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,702,000 after acquiring an additional 7,888 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 10.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,071,000 after acquiring an additional 64,815 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock opened at $106.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.23. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.23 and a 52-week high of $116.00.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 42.25% and a return on equity of 64.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

In related news, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 11,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $966,631.05. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,063.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Juan Delgado-Moreira sold 61,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $5,205,855.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,227,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,329,383.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLNE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

