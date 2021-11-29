Morgan Stanley Increases Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $485.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $442.00 to $485.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $375.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deere & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Deere & Company from an outperform rating to an inline rating and cut their price target for the company from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $392.00.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of DE opened at $359.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $347.15 and a 200-day moving average of $355.12. The company has a market cap of $111.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a one year low of $250.54 and a one year high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 21.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.