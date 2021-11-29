Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY)

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

CAIXY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS CAIXY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.87. 323,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,532. CaixaBank has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.02.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

