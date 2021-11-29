Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $164.21 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $136.02 and a 1 year high of $168.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

