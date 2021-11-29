Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Has $452,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 74 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,034,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 28.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 526 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,843.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,851.74 and its 200-day moving average is $2,680.17. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,694.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,019.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective (up previously from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,156.15.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

