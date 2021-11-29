Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 600.0% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5,513.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 87.5% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

VTEB stock opened at $54.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.76 and a 200-day moving average of $55.10. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $54.19 and a 12 month high of $55.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.