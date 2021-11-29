Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 11 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,856.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,699.00 and a 12-month high of $3,037.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,861.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,716.45.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,178.21.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,913.00, for a total value of $139,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $1,726,074.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,928 shares of company stock valued at $501,867,436. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

