Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Sells 318,590 Shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan decreased its position in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB) by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318,590 shares during the quarter. iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.2% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned 13.57% of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 832.5% during the second quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 318,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,694,000 after buying an additional 284,489 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,481,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 28.0% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 9,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter.

HYBB stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,895. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.18. iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.79 and a 1 year high of $52.80.

