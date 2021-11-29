Myriad Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6,293.00 (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded up 25.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. Over the last seven days, Myriad has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Myriad has a market capitalization of $4.99 million and $6,293.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Myriad coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 30.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Myriad Profile

Myriad (XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,807,999,500 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.