Nafter (NAFT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $835,428.00

Nafter (CURRENCY:NAFT) traded up 18% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 29th. One Nafter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0311 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nafter has a total market cap of $15.53 million and approximately $835,428.00 worth of Nafter was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nafter has traded 6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nafter alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00063354 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00071802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.72 or 0.00095025 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,414.37 or 0.07528145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,489.39 or 0.99746301 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Nafter

Nafter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Nafter’s official Twitter account is @Nafterapp

Buying and Selling Nafter

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nafter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nafter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nafter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nafter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nafter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.