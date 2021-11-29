National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $182.15 Million

Brokerages expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to post sales of $182.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $180.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $183.43 million. National Retail Properties posted sales of $162.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full year sales of $719.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $717.17 million to $721.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $747.61 million, with estimates ranging from $727.33 million to $759.52 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NNN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,287,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,185,493,000 after purchasing an additional 453,631 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,930,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $793,712,000 after acquiring an additional 63,026 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 27.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,400,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,056 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,963,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,379,000 after acquiring an additional 12,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 8.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,853,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,238,000 after acquiring an additional 214,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

NNN stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $45.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,143. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.73. National Retail Properties has a 12-month low of $37.44 and a 12-month high of $50.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a current ratio of 10.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.22%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

