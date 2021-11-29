Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) shares rose 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.35 and last traded at $19.03. Approximately 7,315 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 500,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVTS shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.05% of Navitas Semiconductor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

