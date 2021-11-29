NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Position Decreased by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,468 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,368 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY owned approximately 0.40% of NBT Bancorp worth $6,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 687.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 6.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

NASDAQ NBTB opened at $36.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.67. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.89 and a 52-week high of $42.79.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $118.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.37 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 12.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

