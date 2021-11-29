NBT Bank N A NY Has $14.48 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.0% of NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on JNJ. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.78.

JNJ stock opened at $159.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.20. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $143.06 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

