NBT Bank N A NY Increases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,938 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Visa by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 963 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,527 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of Visa by 10.7% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,260 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 113,134 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $26,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.11.

NYSE:V opened at $197.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $385.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.55 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,564,316.30. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,316.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,580 shares of company stock valued at $11,376,866 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

