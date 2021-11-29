NBT Bank N A NY Sells 114 Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY owned about 0.20% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 38.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 297.9% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 225,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,616,000 after purchasing an additional 169,172 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 98,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the second quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

Shares of MOO stock opened at $92.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.92. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 52-week low of $74.84 and a 52-week high of $97.17.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.