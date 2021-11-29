Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Nelnet has raised its dividend by 41.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Nelnet has a dividend payout ratio of 14.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE NNI opened at $87.70 on Monday. Nelnet has a 52 week low of $67.14 and a 52 week high of $89.70. The company has a current ratio of 61.31, a quick ratio of 73.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.27.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.45). Nelnet had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $286.66 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 20.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 1.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 4.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 7.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

