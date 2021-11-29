Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Securities

Equities researchers at Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 32.63% from the company’s current price.

NRDS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRDS opened at $22.62 on Monday. Nerdwallet has a 12 month low of $21.73 and a 12 month high of $34.44.

NerdWallet Inc provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc is based in NEW YORK.

