Nervos Network (CKB) Price Up 23.4% This Week

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $908.18 million and approximately $48.12 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0316 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,288.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,355.32 or 0.07602461 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.67 or 0.00353765 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $573.16 or 0.01000486 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00012461 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.24 or 0.00084213 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $238.02 or 0.00415483 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005979 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.28 or 0.00431648 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 34,586,570,286 coins and its circulating supply is 28,768,377,355 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Nervos Network Coin Trading

