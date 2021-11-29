NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust which acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of single-tenant, retail commercial real estate. NETSTREIT Corp. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist lifted their price objective on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NETSTREIT from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.14.

Shares of NYSE NTST traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.87. 17,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,611. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NETSTREIT has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $26.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.06. The company has a market capitalization of $866.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.65, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NETSTREIT will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in NETSTREIT during the 2nd quarter worth $6,850,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,705,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,450,000 after buying an additional 2,677,940 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 183.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 39,367 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 938,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,650,000 after buying an additional 152,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

