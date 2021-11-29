New BitShares Price Up 5.6% Over Last 7 Days (NBS)

New BitShares (CURRENCY:NBS) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 29th. One New BitShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0252 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, New BitShares has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. New BitShares has a total market cap of $65.63 million and $6.38 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

New BitShares Profile

New BitShares launched on September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. The official website for New BitShares is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

New BitShares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as New BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire New BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase New BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

