New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other news, Director Robert Mcginnis acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 368.5% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 1,807.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NRZ opened at $11.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.66. New Residential Investment has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 39.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that New Residential Investment will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

