Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) Short Interest Up 322.8% in November

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,600 shares, an increase of 322.8% from the October 31st total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NCMGF remained flat at $$17.08 during trading on Monday. Newcrest Mining has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average of $19.06.

Separately, Macquarie raised Newcrest Mining to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Newcrest Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operations of mines. It operates through the following segments: Cadia, Telfet, Lihir, Gosowong, Bonikro, Hidden Valley, and Exploration and Others. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

