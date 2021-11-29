Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Position Increased by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,012 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the third quarter valued at $29,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 189.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 79.3% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on NWL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Shares of NWL opened at $22.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.95. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.13 and its 200-day moving average is $25.37.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 65.25%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.