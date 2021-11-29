NewHold Investment Corp.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:NHICU)

NewHold Investment’s (OTCMKTS:NHICU) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, November 30th. NewHold Investment had issued 17,500,000 shares in its IPO on October 21st. The total size of the offering was $175,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During NewHold Investment’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NHICU opened at $9.99 on Monday. NewHold Investment has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.59.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NewHold Investment stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewHold Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:NHICU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

NewHold Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination, with one or more target businesses. The company was formerly known as NewHold Industrial Corp.

