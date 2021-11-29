Nexo (NEXO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $8.79 Million

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One Nexo coin can currently be bought for $2.61 or 0.00004462 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nexo has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. Nexo has a market cap of $1.46 billion and $8.79 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nexo alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00042929 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00008497 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.76 or 0.00230142 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.69 or 0.00088276 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Nexo

Nexo is a coin. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. The official website for Nexo is nexo.io . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

Nexo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.