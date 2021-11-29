NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 15,618 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 816.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,618 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000.

Shares of IHI opened at $63.02 on Monday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $51.17 and a 1-year high of $67.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.22 and a 200 day moving average of $62.32.

