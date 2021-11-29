NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 40 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,765 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of Illumina by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,892 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,942,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Illumina by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 741 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Illumina by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $369.79 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $402.70 and its 200-day moving average is $440.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.68. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $304.01 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The firm has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total transaction of $1,197,348.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.86, for a total transaction of $118,648.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,207 shares of company stock worth $5,862,190. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $424.00.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

