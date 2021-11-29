NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 786 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,970 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 160,481 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $38,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 154,063 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $37,146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,112 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,785 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 122,847 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,618,000 after acquiring an additional 50,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

MCD opened at $250.01 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $257.79. The company has a market cap of $186.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $247.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.85.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 53.20%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.74.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

