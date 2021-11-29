NEXT Financial Group Inc Grows Stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 104,085.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,286 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned about 0.05% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,165,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,970,000 after acquiring an additional 44,920 shares during the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Wealth LLC now owns 127,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000,000 after purchasing an additional 68,090 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,140,000 after acquiring an additional 62,695 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA OIH opened at $181.73 on Monday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1 year low of $137.79 and a 1 year high of $248.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.98 and a 200 day moving average of $204.83.

