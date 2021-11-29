NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $1.63 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $234,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 149,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,985,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.7% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 82,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.4% in the second quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.6% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Argus lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.20.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $56.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $55.82 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.72.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -81.67%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,049,812.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,716 shares of company stock worth $3,553,545. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

