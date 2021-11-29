NEXT Financial Group Inc Lowers Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,382,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,109 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 287.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 821,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,955,000 after purchasing an additional 608,955 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85,413.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 448,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,821,000 after purchasing an additional 448,420 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,280,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,265,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,416,000 after purchasing an additional 320,752 shares during the last quarter.

IWP stock opened at $116.70 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $94.31 and a 52 week high of $123.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

