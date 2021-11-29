NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 182 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 629,359.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 679,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,128,000 after purchasing an additional 679,708 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,034.3% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 204,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,985,000 after acquiring an additional 186,054 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 490.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 213,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,264,000 after acquiring an additional 177,384 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,536,000 after acquiring an additional 131,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 12,277.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 117,984 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of SDY opened at $123.71 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.99 and a twelve month high of $128.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.51.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.