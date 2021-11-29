Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a drop of 55.5% from the October 31st total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 427,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NCPCF traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.07. 40,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,031. Nickel Creek Platinum has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07.

About Nickel Creek Platinum

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of nickel and platinum group metals mineral properties. It focuses on its Nickel Shaw project. The company was founded by John Lee on April 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

