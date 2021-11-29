Nickel Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:NICMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nickel Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:NICMF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 619,900 shares, a growth of 316.6% from the October 31st total of 148,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 387.4 days.

NICMF stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $0.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,576. Nickel Mines has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $2.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.69.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nickel Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Nickel Mines Limited produces and sells nickel pig iron used in the production of stainless steel. It holds an 80% interest in the Hengjaya Mineralindo Nickel Mine that covers an area of 5,983 hectares located in the Morowali Regency of Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. It also holds 80% interest in Ranger Nickel project.

