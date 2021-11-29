Nimiq (NIM) Market Capitalization Achieves $51.32 Million

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Nimiq has a market cap of $51.32 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $57,808.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,469.53 or 0.07731651 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.81 or 0.00356028 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $577.01 or 0.00998143 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00012199 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00083644 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $235.33 or 0.00407080 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $246.31 or 0.00426075 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005851 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,248,891,135 coins and its circulating supply is 8,634,641,135 coins. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.