Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 500 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $42,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,998,000 after buying an additional 65,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,545,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,415,000 after purchasing an additional 150,930 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,951,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,041,000 after purchasing an additional 74,543 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 5.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,623,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,129,000 after purchasing an additional 258,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,030,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,780,000 after purchasing an additional 106,248 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $415.60. 5,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,214. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $407.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $391.54. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $286.04 and a 12-month high of $439.90. The stock has a market cap of $100.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

ANTM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on Anthem from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $464.47.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

