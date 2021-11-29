Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,468 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $53,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABBV. Barclays lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cowen raised their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Argus raised their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.58.

AbbVie stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $117.23. 43,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,796,330. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.92. The company has a market cap of $207.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.55 and a fifty-two week high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.