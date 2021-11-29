Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 341,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,788 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for approximately 0.6% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of American Tower worth $90,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

AMT traded up $3.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $266.24. 16,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,928. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $273.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $121.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.30. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 95.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lowered American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.71.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

