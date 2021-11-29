Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,118,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,407 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $57,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 23,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 32,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of AT&T by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.13.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.04. 445,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,068,387. The firm has a market cap of $171.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.96 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.52.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

