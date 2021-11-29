Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 20,616 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,997 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 20,616 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $62,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 118,383 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $24,612,000 after buying an additional 74,533 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 1,325 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 33,238 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,743,000 after buying an additional 5,356 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 58,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,778,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 3,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.23.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $249.34. The stock had a trading volume of 43,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,708,121. The stock has a market cap of $172.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.31 and a 52 week high of $256.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.18.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

