Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN) Short Interest Up 123.7% in November

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 493,900 shares, an increase of 123.7% from the October 31st total of 220,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NISN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter.

NISN stock opened at $7.30 on Monday. Nisun International Enterprise Development Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $24.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.22.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (NASDAQ:NISN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.86 million during the quarter.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co, Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Leveraging its rich industry experience, Nisun is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions.

