NOIA Network (NOIA) Market Capitalization Achieves $89.37 Million

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One NOIA Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded up 74% against the dollar. NOIA Network has a total market capitalization of $89.37 million and $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00043074 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00008643 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.87 or 0.00230386 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.80 or 0.00089149 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About NOIA Network

NOIA Network is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 coins. NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

NOIA Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

