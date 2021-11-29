Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 28.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,554 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Nordstrom by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,269,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nordstrom by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,085,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $368,826,000 after acquiring an additional 258,873 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Nordstrom by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,756,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,381,000 after acquiring an additional 338,628 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nordstrom by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,070 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in Nordstrom by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,494,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,664,000 after acquiring an additional 59,958 shares during the period. 59.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JWN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.87.

Shares of JWN opened at $22.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 560.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.37. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $46.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Recommended Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.