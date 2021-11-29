Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $22.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.24. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 560.25, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.37. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.17). Nordstrom had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the first quarter worth approximately $1,582,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Nordstrom by 68.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Nordstrom by 16.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,183,000 after acquiring an additional 52,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Nordstrom by 18.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

