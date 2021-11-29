Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.
Shares of JWN stock opened at $22.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.24. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 560.25, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.37. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $46.45.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the first quarter worth approximately $1,582,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Nordstrom by 68.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Nordstrom by 16.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,183,000 after acquiring an additional 52,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Nordstrom by 18.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.29% of the company’s stock.
Nordstrom Company Profile
Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.
