Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norsk Hydro ASA has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.75.

OTCMKTS NHYDY opened at $6.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average is $6.96. Norsk Hydro ASA has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $8.62.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.