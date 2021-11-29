Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Short Interest Down 50.8% in November

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 50.8% from the October 31st total of 5,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nortech Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of Nortech Systems stock opened at $10.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.71 million, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.56. Nortech Systems has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $14.20.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.45 million for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nortech Systems during the first quarter worth $159,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Nortech Systems by 14.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,663 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 9,904 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Nortech Systems by 10.3% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nortech Systems during the second quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Nortech Systems Company Profile

Nortech Systems, Inc operates as an electronic manufacturing services company. The firm offers a full range of value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing services and support including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management and post-market services.

