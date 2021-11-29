Northern Trust Corp Decreases Holdings in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Intercorp Financial Services were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IFS. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,441,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,539,000 after buying an additional 277,906 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 20.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,364,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,276,000 after purchasing an additional 234,100 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 85.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 354,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,593,000 after purchasing an additional 163,666 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 10.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 689,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,329,000 after purchasing an additional 65,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 804.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 15,079 shares in the last quarter. 9.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intercorp Financial Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Banco Santander upgraded Intercorp Financial Services to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Grupo Santander cut Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Shares of IFS stock opened at $25.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 2.39. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $35.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Intercorp Financial Services Profile

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

