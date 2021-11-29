Northern Trust Corp Has $836,000 Stock Holdings in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,244 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Canopy Growth by 7.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 328,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,930,000 after acquiring an additional 23,787 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Canopy Growth by 5.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 119,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Canopy Growth by 9.3% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,013,000 after acquiring an additional 34,280 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC increased its position in Canopy Growth by 20.3% during the second quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 10,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Canopy Growth by 43.2% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CGC shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.28 to C$16.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.19.

NASDAQ:CGC opened at $11.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 8.27. Canopy Growth Co. has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $56.50. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 2.00.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 201.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

