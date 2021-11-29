Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Position in 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 733,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412,297 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 126.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

NMTR opened at $1.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average of $1.22. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $2.26.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 9 Meters Biopharma news, Director Mark A. Sirgo bought 73,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Temperato acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 158,529 shares of company stock valued at $191,999 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 9 Meters Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.04.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

